Big Lots Expands Gift Card Offerings with Online Program Ahead of Holidays

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network, today announced that Big Lots , a neighborhood discount retailer operating more than 1,400 stores nationwide, has launched a new digital gifting program powered by Blackhawk's CashStar Consumer technology. Using Blackhawk's end-to-end suite of services, the partnership enables Big Lots to provide a seamless ecommerce experience for customers in digital channels across devices. The program supports the company's online commerce as well as its in-store locations across the country. According to a recent study from Blackhawk Network1, more than half (52%) of shoppers surveyed have purchased or received a digital gift card. However, unlike physical gift cards, digital gift cards are just as equally likely to be purchased for self-use as they are to be gifted to someone else.

"As we continue to see the rapid digital integration of payments across retail, this addition to Big Lots' offerings is a fantastic step for both the retailer as well as its customers," said Jennifer Philo, GVP, Business Development, Blackhawk Network. "By tapping into our CashStar digital platform, Big Lots can now deliver powerful purchase and gifting options during a key time in the shifting retail landscape."

Earlier this year, Big Lots announced several new partnerships to enhance and expand its suite of delivery and online ordering options, including same-day delivery, curbside pickup and grocery delivery.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to make the Big Lots shopping experience, online and in-store, more convenient for our customers," said Amy Nelson, VP CRM & Loyalty. "As we continue to invest in our online shopping and delivery platforms, digital gift cards will give shoppers a new way to get their favorite products, gifts and essentials during the holiday season and beyond."

Blackhawk Network works with more than 1,000 brands and card partners, is in more than 200,000 retail locations in 28 countries, including a presence in EMEA and APAC. Blackhawk Network connects with more than 300 million shoppers worldwide each week. For more information about Blackhawk's capabilities, visit www.blackhawknetwork.com .

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Big Lots, Inc.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a neighborhood discount retailer operating over 1,400 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and, now, PICKUP with sameday delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture,Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, Electronics and Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a "best place to work" culture for associates, rewarding shareholders withconsistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit www.biglots.com.

1 BrandedPay: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments" is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12 and March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.

CONTACT:

Geoff Renstrom

[email protected]

208-871-9280

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-lots-expands-gift-card-offerings-with-online-program-ahead-of-holidays-301158078.html

SOURCE Blackhawk Network; Big Lots