ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses have been upgraded to Android 9.0 (Android Pie/API 28) operating systems.

The M4000 already ships with Android 9.0 installed. The Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses in the field can now be upgraded from Android 8.1 to Android 9.0 over-the-air (OTA) through an internet connection. All newly purchased units of M400 and M4000 will ship with Android 9.0 factory installed. Android 9.0 brings with it a series of improved features and functionality for enterprise customers, including improved WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity enhanced security, improved foreign language support, and increased video recording speeds, resulting in additional stability and usability for our enterprise customers.

The Vuzix M400 and M4000, equipped with a 4K 30 frames per second video camera with phased detect autofocusing, can now also deliver 1080p video recording up to 60 frames per second and save recordings directly to the devices' 64GB of on-device memory. The option of HD video recording to 60 frames per second allows enterprise users to record video and playback in slow motion, a feature that is growing in popularity within the healthcare and medical sector among Vuzix Smart Glasses customers.

To support the Company's developer community, Android 9.0 allows developers to target API 28 including improved graphics, animations, layout features and neural networks. Android 9.0 also allows APK signature with key rotation, which allows developers to sign apps with a new certificate by linking the app's past signing certificates to the new one.

With Vuzix' increasing global footprint, foreign language support is critical for the success of our enterprise customer base. Android 9.0 allows the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses to offer better support for foreign languages including Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish and German.

Specifically, for the optically see-through waveguide-based Vuzix M4000 Smart Glasses, Android 9.0 delivers enhanced visual theming that is optimized for an optically see-through display, as well as the ability to record and broadcast photos and videos without an on-screen preview. This feature allows a totally nonoccluded view of the work environment while providing tight camera framing for the best streaming point of view.

"The introduction of Android 9.0 across our enterprise customer base for Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses ensures that our customers are receiving the best experience possible," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "The Vuzix M400 and M4000 are an integral part of the Vuzix M-Series longevity program, and Vuzix is committed to providing ongoing support to ensure that our enterprise customers will receive an upgrade path to Android 10 within the next year and beyond."

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

