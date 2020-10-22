ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Approved as a Key Supplier to China's Top 5 Commercial Real Estate Enterprise

WENZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced that the Company has been approved as a Qualified Supplier for the Suning Real Estate Co., Ltd ("Suning Real Estate"), which in 2019, Suning Real Estate ranked among the TOP 5 of China's Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Enterprises, the TOP 20 of China's Most Valuable Real Estate Brands and the TOP 50 of China's Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Enterprises.

On October 19, 2020, the Company was approved as a Qualified Supplier for Suning Real Estate, which now gives the Company the ability to increase its order flow by being able to supply stainless steel piping products to all of Suning's projects across China. The subsidiaries of Suning Real Estate are free to order products from the Company with no need to do their own assessment. Suning Real Estate's development plan is to build 50 Suning Plazas, 300 Suning.com Plazas and 100 luxury hotels in the future.

Currently there are only three stainless steel piping companies, which includes ZKIN, which have been vested and qualified to supply the projects of Suning Real Estate.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, commented, "The potential to increase revenue with this strategic partner is an indication of ZK's financial future and its ability to be one of the most reputable stainless steel piping companies in China. For 18 years, Suning Real Estate has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in China, especially in the commercial real estate sector. We are pleased to leverage our technological know-how with the Suning Real Estate partnership by assisting in its piping infrastructure of its real estate projects across China. As we explore the potential opportunities this partnership brings the Company, we are excited that with broader cooperation with Suning Real Estate, we are optimistic that a mutually beneficial relationship can be developed between the two companies."

About Suning Real Estate Co., Ltd

Suning Real Estate, the owner and management platform of properties of Suning smart retail outlets and scenario Internet portals, focuses on the intelligent development and operation of contemporary urban spaces. Relying on its industry chain driven by two wheels "Commercial Development + Real Estate Operation", it has developed its business in four real estate segments - commercial, industrial, residential and logistics real estate, and three smart operational fields - shopping malls, luxury hotels and property management to build a "smart retail" ecosystem with diversified business forms, perfect urban layouts, a balanced asset structure and a liveable environment. In 2019, Suning Real Estate ranked among the TOP 5 of China's Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Enterprises, the TOP 20 of China's Most Valuable Real Estate Brands and the TOP 50 of China's Top 100 Chinese Real Estate Enterprises. In the mid-and-long term, Suning Real Estate will achieve its target - building a portfolio of 50 Suning Plazas, 300 Suning.com Plazas and 100 star-rated hotels. Suning Real Estate creates an integrated innovative real estate business chain covering three development programs: commercial real estate, city town and residential real estate. By leveraging Suning Holding Group's experience in retail and O2O operation, and using the Internet, Internet of Things and big data technology, it is leading the formation of shopping malls, luxury high-end hotels and property management.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

