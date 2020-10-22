  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tivity Health to Issue Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results After Market Close on November 5

October 22, 2020 | About: NAS:TVTY -1.73%

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivity Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, will be released after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020, followed the same day by a conference call and live webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live by dialing 877-683-2218 or 647-689-5447 for international callers, and referencing code 1381965 or over the Internet by going to www.tivityhealth.com and clicking "Investors" at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for one week at 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 for international callers, code 1381965, and the replay will also be available on the Company's web site for the next 12 months.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health® (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living™. We are actively addressing the social determinants of health, defined as the conditions in which we work, live and play. From improving health outcomes to reversing the narrative on inactivity, food insecurity, social isolation and loneliness, we are making a difference and are transforming the way we do health. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tivity-health-to-issue-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-after-market-close-on-november-5-301157787.html

SOURCE Tivity Health


