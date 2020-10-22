Cigna and Earvin "Magic" Johnson Join Forces to Combat Health Disparities and Support Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is teaming up with Earvin "Magic" Johnson, chairman and chief executive officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises, to combat health disparities and to support minority and women-owned small and mid-size businesses in the greater Los Angeles area.

Together, Cigna and Johnson will pursue innovative approaches to create safer, healthier and more productive workforces – a key driver of the economic health of minority and women-owned businesses. Cigna will also roll out customized health plans and will invest an additional $3 million in local charitable organizations, all aimed at improving health equity and addressing social determinants of health in Los Angeles and throughout the state.

Helping Businesses Succeed Through Health with Earvin "Magic" Johnson

"Health is wealth; and for many minority and women-owned businesses, the key to economic prosperity is to ensure they have and maintain a healthy and vibrant workforce," said Mike Triplett, president of Cigna's U.S. Commercial business. "Today's intersection of health, economic and racial crises motivated us to take definitive action to partner with these small and mid-size businesses by improving the health and productivity of their workforce – many of whom are from underserved communities. We are excited to team up with the legendary Earvin 'Magic' Johnson to bring our new initiative to the market."

"Minority and women entrepreneurs and business owners are vital to creating a strong economy and vibrant communities – and we need to do even more to support them right now," Johnson said. "It's important for these businesses to survive and be able to employ Black, Hispanic and other employees of color, while offering benefits to combat the health disparities that have taken a toll on our communities. Together with Cigna, we are providing the tools and information needed to improve the health and productivity of their workforce."

Reducing Health Disparities through Suite of Customized Health Plans

As part of its initiative, Cigna is also rolling out a suite of innovative and customized health care plans for companies with more than 25 employees that include health and lifestyle services for specific health issues – such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, high-risk pregnancies and more – that disproportionately impact people of color. The plans also include:

Convenient access to affordable, quality care , including local health care providers who excel in treating underserved communities, who are culturally trained and offer bilingual services;

, including local health care providers who excel in treating underserved communities, who are culturally trained and offer bilingual services; Whole person health services so that people can get the emotional well-being and mental health support they need, with access to clinicians, psychologists and therapists;

so that people can get the emotional well-being and mental health support they need, with access to clinicians, psychologists and therapists; Virtual care options for medical, behavioral and mental health services so that people can get care in any setting they choose;

so that people can get care in any setting they choose; Retail, home delivery and specialty pharmacy options to make it safer and convenient for people to access their prescription medications and use them properly; and

to make it safer and convenient for people to access their prescription medications and use them properly; and Peace of Mind Support that includes access to financial, legal, identity theft and other peace-of-mind services through Cigna's employee assistance program.

To learn more about this initiative, visit https://cigna.pathfactory.com/l/powerforward.

