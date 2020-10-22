Otis Australia 'Lifts' Country's Slimmest Skyscraper

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Otis Australia is moving residents and visitors of the country's slimmest skyscraper – Collins House, Melbourne – with its SkyRise® and Gen2® Premier elevators. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

"We're honored to have been part of this local landmark. An ultra-slim luxury skyscraper like Collins House presents the engineering challenge of optimizing the elevator footprint with an efficient and comfortable travel experience," said Stéphane de Montlivault, President, Otis Asia Pacific. "Our Skyrise elevators combined with the advanced CompassPlus destination management system accomplished this feat, helping to reduce lobby congestion and travel times while allowing for a personalized experience for the residents."

The ultra-slim building, also known as a "skinnyscraper," measures 61-stories tall and 11.5 meters (37.7 feet) wide at its base. It was built to match its existing ground-level footprint, which is approximately the same size as Melbourne's average house and land block.

Construction contractor Hickory Group ("Hickory") led the development of the building, which officially opened last October. They used a patented building system and prefabricated components to streamline the overall construction process and help ensure excellent build quality. Collins House is the tallest residential tower in Australia to use such components.

"Collins House was built using our patented Hickory Building Systems (HBS), which utilises prefabricated elements to increase efficiencies," said George Abraham, Managing Director of Hickory. "To make such a unique building a reality, we needed to work with companies that matched our commitment to efficiency and innovation, while prioritizing passenger safety. Otis offered that and more. They delivered the innovative solutions and global expertise critical in bringing this vision to life."

Built on a legacy of innovation, Otis was founded in 1853 after Elisha Otis invented the elevator safety brake, giving rise to the modern city, transforming how people live and work, and revolutionizing architecture itself. Today, we are the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. We can be found in many of the world's most recognizable buildings, as well as the busiest transportation hubs and retail centers – we are everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

