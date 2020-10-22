Dada Group's JDDJ Closes 1020 Supermarket Shopping Festival with Record Sales

SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced record sales during JDDJ's 6th annual 1020 Supermarket Shopping Festival ("the Festival"), which is the biggest O2O shopping festival connecting supermarket chains in China and ran from October 12 - 21.

This year, the Festival, which covered more than 1,000 cities and counties in China for the first time, offered promotions to consumers across the country and drove activity on the JDDJ platform for supermarkets and other retailers. Internally-collected data showed that refrigerated goods, produce, grains and oil, cosmetics, and snack foods were the top five sales categories at this year's Festival. Many product categories achieved record sales, including:

Products in the pet, maternity and child care, imported goods, dairy, and nutrition categories, which doubled compared to the same period last year;

Mobile phones, which were 2.9x the average daily sales figure in April;

Imported dairy products and flowers, which doubled as compared to the same period last year;

Health foods, which were 4x higher year-over-year; and

Masks, which were up 9x from last year.

Philip Kuai, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dada Group, said, "We are pleased to see that our 1020 Supermarket Shopping Festival has become such an influential O2O promotional event in China. JDDJ has worked together with retailers and brands to integrate both online and offline retailing, allowing local on-demand retail services to cover more cities and expand their offerings. We will continue to work with our partners to better serve consumers and execute on our mission to 'bring people everything on demand' in the months and years to come."

Lower-tier markets continue to be a major driver of JDDJ's growth, and sales in tier-three and tier-four cities during the Festival were 4.4x as compared to last year. Many tier-three and tier-four cities, such as Zhanjiang and Maoming in Guangdong, Mianyang in Sichuang, and Guilin in Guangxi, showed strong consumption trends equivalent to that of tier-one cities. According to JDDJ data, imported oils, milk powder, and skin care products were the most popular products in lower-tier cities this year. The peak day sales of some lower-tier cities, such as Jiangmen in Guangdong, Guigang in Guangxi, Xianning in Hubei, and Honghe in Yunnan, were more than 5x their daily average sales in June.

Many major supermarket chains participated in the Festival, including Walmart, CR Vanguard, and Yonghui. All of Walmart's stores in China joined the 1020 Shopping Festival this year, delivering the highest number of sales out of all of JDDJ's retailers. Walmart's prevalence has been growing in China's tier-one cities and the number of single-day online orders in many Walmart stores exceeded 1,000. A new record of more than 1,600 of CR Vanguard's stores also participated in the festival for the first time, boosting the chain's sales by 2.5x over last year. Large chains were not the only ones to benefit – sales at CR Vanguard's boutique supermarkets increased 3.7x overall compared to last year. Additionally, Yonghui Supermarket's sales in lower-tier cities were more than 5x higher than the same period last year, which has led the company to award JDDJ the title of "Best Strategic Partner."

In addition to retailers, there are also many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands participating in this year's 1020 Supermarket Shopping festival. Many brands also saw an increase of sales: Yili sales were 2.8x higher compared to the same period last year; Mengniu sales was 3x those of last year; Yihai Kerry was 3x; P&G was 2.3x; and Nestlé was 2.6x during the big promotion period. Together with six international brands, JDDJ organized the "big brand day" marketing campaign which pushed the overall sales of the six brands to 2.4x that of the same period last year.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

