Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospitals Take Top Ranking in Newsweek/Statista Survey

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospitals, a joint venture partnership between Select Medical and Cleveland Clinic, have been recognized as the "Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers in Ohio" by Newsweek Magazine, whichpartnered with global market research firm,Statista Inc.,in its first ranking of the country's top facilities for rehabilitation care.

The honor includes the three Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospitals in the region – Avon, Beachwood and Edwin Shaw in Akron.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious ranking as it underscores our commitment to clinical excellence, quality, safety and outcomes that ensure an exceptional patient experience at our hospitals," said Dave Richer, chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospital, Beachwood and market executive of all three Cleveland Clinic Rehabilitation Hospitals.

"Our integrated rehabilitation hospitals across Northeast Ohio, in partnership with Select Medical, have been delivering world-class care as they continue to serve the community," said Francois Bethoux, M.D., chair of Cleveland Clinic's Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. "We are proud to see our program being recognized for its excellence in quality and patient outcomes, thanks to the team of all caregivers and leaders. Our teams continue to be dedicated to our shared mission to enhance rehabilitation services."

Newsweek's rankings were based on quality of care, service, follow-up care, accommodations and amenities relative to in-state competition. The rankings list the top 15 percent of facilities in the 20 states with the highest number of physical rehabilitation centers, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The online survey was sent to thousands of medical experts -- physicians, therapists, medical doctors and staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities-- who were invited to rate the facilities on the above mentioned quality criteria. Additionally, experts nationwide were able to participate in the survey on Newsweek.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,757 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 522 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. At June 30, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

