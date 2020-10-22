Proudly Sweet, Shamelessly Spicy! Smirnoff Is Delivering A Shot Of Authentic Flavor And Expanding Its Spicy Tamarind Offering To More Markets Across The U.S.

NEW YORK, Oct, 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Say salud to sweet and spicy! The makers of the world's No. 1 vodka, Smirnoff No. 21, are expanding their iconic Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind flavor to more than 15 new markets in the United States. Fitted in a new colorful, Día De Muertos-inspired glow-in-the-dark under blacklight design and boasting an authentic combination of sweet tamarind flavor with notes of spicy Mexican chilies and lime, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind delivers a delicious balance of sweet and tangy taste that is best enjoyed as a chilled shot for any at-home celebration, or as a sweet and spicy addition to any simple cocktail.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind marks the latest expansion in the extensive portfolio of Smirnoff US flavor and seasonal offerings, giving those 21+ another option to raise a glass (or shot) and cheers with family and friends for any festive occasion. Featuring a Calavera (skull) at the center surrounded by cempasúchiles (marigolds), tamarind and chiles, the new packaging gives a nod to the vibrancy of Mexican culture, combining traditional and modern themes, and making it a decorative addition. The bottle also packs a fun and functional surprise, displaying "Solo Y Frío" under blacklight when chilled, so you know when it is ready to drink.

"With the expansion of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind in the US, we're inviting more consumers who are looking for a sweet & spicy treat, to enjoy Spicy Tamarind with their loved ones during a festive time of year," said Gustavo Salguero, Brand Manager, Smirnoff. "While Spicy Tamarind is now becoming an iconic flavor in Mexico, we're also seeing an increasing trade and consumer interest for this sweet & spicy spirit in the US, as it is an authentic flavor those 21+ can easily enjoy at-home."

Smirnoff is kicking-off the tradition in advance of Día de Muertos by partnering with food blogger, content creator and cookbook author, Esteban Castillo, and USBG World Class cocktail finalist and mixologist, Karina Martinez, to create a combination of easy-to-make at home original food & drinks recipe pairings. The recipes, which have been compiled into a digital guide and are available to download now on Smirnoff.com, put a modern twist on some of the traditional Mexican dishes and flavors while incorporating tamarind within. In addition to the Smirnoff website, consumers can also find the pairings on @SmirnoffUS or @ChicanoEats Instagram channels along with step-by-step video tutorials of Esteban demonstrating how consumers can replicate these recipes at-home.

"What I really enjoy about Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is that the sweet and spicy flavor profiles of the spirit offer a lot of versatility to pair it with a variety of sweet and savory dishes, whether served as simple shot or in a cocktail," said Esteban Castillo. "I had a lot of fun reimagining some of my favorite Mexican dishes for this food guide and experimenting with how to marry the flavor of each dish to really bring out that Tamarind base of the spirit. It's awesome that Smirnoff is expanding this flavor so that more people can experience it, responsibly."

To further support the expansion of Spicy Tamarind to the United States and the new glow-in-the-dark packaging, Smirnoff is celebrating the sweet and spicy duality of the flavored spirit and raising a (shot) glass to celebrating with family and friends with several new digital ad spots as part of the "Proudly Sweet, Shameless Spicy" campaign. The films are available to view on YouTube here .

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind has 35% alcohol by volume (ABV) and a suggested retail price of $12.99 for a 750ml bottle. It is also available in 50ml bottles. Starting this month, Spicy Tamarind will be available permanently in some and for a limited time only in other markets. To find out if Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind is available near you, visit smirnoff.com.

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Shot

1.5 oz. Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

Chili-lime salt

Chill the bottle of Spicy Tamarind. Chill a clear shot glass and rim it with chili lime salt. Pour 1.5 oz. of Smirnoff spicy Tamarind into a chilled shot glass rimmed with chili lime salt.

Paired With: Roasted Butternut Squash Queso Fundido from Esteban Castillo

2 cups Diced Butternut Squash

1½ tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 Garlic Cloves, peeled

⅓ cup Milk

½ teaspoon Crushed Pepper Flakes

Kosher Salt

2 cups Shredded Mozzarella

1 cup Shredded Colby Jack Cheese

4 oz. Chorizo, Casing removed

For Garnish: Sliced Green Onion

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Start by tossing the diced butternut squash with 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large bowl then place on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Bake for 35 minutes until fork tender.

In a food processor or blender, add the roasted butternut squash, garlic cloves, milk, crushed pepper flakes, and a pinch of kosher salt. Blend until smooth, then transfer the puree to a large bowl. Sprinkle in the shredded mozzarella and shredded Colby jack cheese, then stir until all of the cheese has been fully incorporated. Pour the cheese mixture into a 16-ounce ramekin, or oven-safe dish and bake for 30-35 minutes, until the cheese is nice and bubbly.

While the cheese bakes, fry the chorizo. Start by heating up the remaining half tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot and shimmery, add the chorizo and fry for 8-10 minutes until the fat has rendered and the chorizo is crispy. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels, then set aside.

Once the cheese is done cooking, remove the baking dish from the oven, top the queso fundido with chorizo, then garnish with sliced green onion. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.

Smirnoff No. 21 Iced Hot Chocolate Highball with a Picante Twist

1 oz coffee liqueur

¾ oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

¾ oz Dark creme de Cacao

3 oz. (90mL) cooled hot chocolate

Chocolate Syrup

Mexican Vanilla Extract

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Salt

To an ice filled glass combine Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, dark creme de cacao, coffee liqueur, one drop vanilla extract and cooled hot chocolate. Shake well. Rim edge of highball glass with chocolate syrup and strain mix inside. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and a pinch of salt for some added spicy notes.

