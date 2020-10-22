  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
BioMarin to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 5 at 4:30pm ET

October 22, 2020 | About: NAS:BMRN +2.21%

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a general business update.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical logo (PRNewsfoto/BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.)

Dial-in Number
U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: (866) 502-9859
International Dial-in Number: (574) 990-1362
Conference ID: 3291898

Replay Dial-in Number: (855) 859-2056
Replay International Dial-in Number: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 3291898

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, www.biomarin.com. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on BioMarin's website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Traci McCarty

Debra Charlesworth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558

(415) 455-7451

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-host-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-thursday-november-5-at-430pm-et-301157647.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.


