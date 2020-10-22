CP awards 2019-2020 Elevator of the Year in Canada and the U.S.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is proud to announce two winners of CP's Elevator of the Year: Viterra Gull Lake (Canada) and CHS Northland Grain Hazel (U.S.). CP presents this award annually to the grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient railcar loading and a strong commitment to safety. For the 2019-2020 crop year, CP is recognizing elevators on both sides of the border.

"CP is proud to recognize Viterra Gull Lake with Canadian Elevator of the Year and CHS Northland Grain Hazel with U.S. Elevator of the Year for the 2019-2020 crop year," said Joan Hardy, CP Vice-President Sales and Marketing Grain and Fertilizers. "These elevators are leaders in their field and have contributed to CP moving more grain and grain products in this past crop year than ever before, supplying the world with high quality North American products."

Viterra Gull Lake is located west of Swift Current, Sask. and is a valued stakeholder and an integral network component to CP. The Gull Lake elevator became 8,500-foot High Efficiency Product (HEP) train capable in early 2020.

"Our ongoing focus on operational excellence is supported by substantial investments that we've made across our network over the last several years," said Kyle Jeworski, President and CEO for Viterra North America. "CP is a key partner in our business, and we are pleased to be recognized by them for our high performance at Gull Lake. Most importantly, we're proud of our team at that facility for consistently achieving strong results that reflect our overall commitment to superior service throughout our business while keeping safety top of mind."

CHS Northland Grain at Hazel, Minn. is located in the heart of U.S. grain territory. Their facility has the capacity to load up to 110-car trains that are sent to both domestic and international markets.

"CHS is honored its Hazel elevator and Northland Grain team have been recognized with this award. We greatly value the partnership and operational efficiency the Canadian Pacific railroad provides and are proud of our shared commitment to worker and community safety," said Rick Dusek, CHS Executive Vice President.

Grain elevators interested in this award should contact their CP account manager for information on the eligibility criteria.

