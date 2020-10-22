Kimberly Sutherland Recognized as a Top 50 Women Leader in SaaS by The Software Report

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced today that The Software Report has recognized Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy, as a 2020 Top 50 Women Leader in Software as a Service (SaaS).

Grayson Clarke, senior vice president of market planning for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, stated, "Kimberly is a consummate professional and outstanding leader for our fraud and identity business. Since joining in 2006, she has played a key role in the company's commercial market strategy for consumer fraud analytics and authentication strategies, including driving the development of innovative identity management solutions for businesses, government agencies and financial institutions. Under her market guidance, the LexisNexis Risk Solutions fraud and identity product portfolio has significantly expanded its functional and geographic reach annually and is recognized as a market-leading solution set.

"This award showcases Kimberly's leadership style, her dedication to the business and her endless drive to deliver comprehensive fraud and identity solutions that meet the needs of our diverse customer base," Clarke continued. "We are extremely proud of Kimberly's achievements and honored she is a part of our team. She is a role model for all of us."

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector.

According to The Software Report: The SaaS market has grown markedly over the past year as businesses across sectors and geographies increasingly seek out unique solutions to aid in their digital transformations. Select software companies have stood out in this competitive market, aided in large part by the women leaders that comprise this year's awards list. These exceptional executives have played significant roles, which in many cases have led to profound results.

Beyond their professional achievements, these women have served as role models for the next generation of leaders seeking to enter and succeed in the tech sector. Their representation at leading software companies combined with the inclusiveness and positivity they espouse, encourages other women to boldly compete in the historically male-dominated software space. Awardees were selected for their contributions to their companies and demonstrated expertise in the field, following a rigorous review of both their professional backgrounds and nominations from colleagues and peers.

