Standex Announces 9% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

SALEM, N.H., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, a 9% increase over the prior four quarterly dividend payments. The dividend is payable November 25, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 10, 2020.

The dividend is the Company's 225th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

SOURCE Standex International Corporation