Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys Intel Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Carrier Global Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Constellation Brands Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Carrier Global Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 29,872 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 413,503 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 635,972 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 558,028 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.52% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 554,128 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $165.52 and $200.94, with an estimated average price of $180.08. The stock is now traded at around $188.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $232.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 885 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 973 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 310.61%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 736,513 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $171.09 and $196.59, with an estimated average price of $182.57. The stock is now traded at around $178.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 166,819 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $78.84 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 51,414 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,075 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 47.54%. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $70.58, with an estimated average price of $64.15. The stock is now traded at around $62.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 144,470 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 44.75%. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 46,840 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 63,389 shares as of .

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $432.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC still held 800 shares as of .