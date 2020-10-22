  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Epiq Partners, Llc Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, Sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Tesla Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc

October 22, 2020 | About: GPMT +3.77% AQB +0% MSFT +0.23% FSK +1.1% FATE +7.71% WTRH +0.34% CVS +0.39% 4LT1 +0% CRM -1.52% TSLA +1.4% FS5A +0%

Investment company Epiq Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Waitr Holdings Inc, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, AquaBounty Technologies Inc, sells FS KKR Capital Corp, Tesla Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, Two Harbors Investment Corp, Brookfield Renewable Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Epiq Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Epiq Partners, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/epiq+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 207,600 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%
  2. Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) - 302,125 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 16,367 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  4. CyberOptics Corp (CYBE) - 93,120 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.15%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 13,685 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $15.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 195,887 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 38,263 shares as of .

New Purchase: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $4.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $58.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (4LT1)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $3.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 60,774 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Epiq Partners, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $248.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,096 shares as of .

Added: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc by 105.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.7 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 262,965 shares as of .

Added: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $3.51. The stock is now traded at around $3.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 791,840 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Epiq Partners, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $213.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of .

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $5.14 and $9.06, with an estimated average price of $7.12.

Sold Out: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $4.74 and $5.82, with an estimated average price of $5.3.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Epiq Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Epiq Partners, Llc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 90.79%. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $432.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Epiq Partners, Llc still held 560 shares as of .



Comments

