Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Amazon.com Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PHYS, AMZN,

PHYS, AMZN, Added Positions: MOAT, VMBS, SCHO, BSV, DGRO, XPH, IBB, IEI, IJR, IJH, MA, INTC, RTX, JPM, CSCO, FISV, FTK,

MOAT, VMBS, SCHO, BSV, DGRO, XPH, IBB, IEI, IJR, IJH, MA, INTC, RTX, JPM, CSCO, FISV, FTK, Reduced Positions: SPY, SH, QQQ, MTUM, AAPL, DIS, QUAL, SBUX,

SPY, SH, QQQ, MTUM, AAPL, DIS, QUAL, SBUX, Sold Out: SHV, AGG, JOB,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 41,824 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.49% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 107,330 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.79% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 89,702 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 76,522 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.47% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 85,085 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 60,976 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3149.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 68 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat by 23.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 107,330 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 76,522 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 27,549 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 27.77%. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 21,522 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,566 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Flotek Industries Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $1.23 and $2.95, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $2.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,045 shares as of .

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GEE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $0.51 and $1.62, with an estimated average price of $1.09.