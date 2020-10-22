Rothschild Investment Corp Buys DraftKings Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Target Corp

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells United Parcel Service Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Target Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Trinet Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2020Q3, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 363 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 413,213 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 81,838 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 218,396 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,167 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 115,282 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $41.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 163,150 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 258,884 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,201 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,325 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,134 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $357.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,431 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.58%. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 239,615 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 182,356 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 78.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 95,172 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 95.87%. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,752 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 563.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,233 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $275.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,321 shares as of .

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $253.53 and $307.81, with an estimated average price of $284.95.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Trinet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.67 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $64.15.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.