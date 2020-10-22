LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp

Investment company LexAurum Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Chevron Corp, EOG Resources Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FMB, TOTL, CWB, FTSL, RDVY, JPEM, FIXD, SGOL, QQEW, ESGU, XLRE, GOVT, VSMV, SPLG, EMLP, EFG, VLUE, IHI, EFAV, PENN, VO, SHYG, LQD, SIZE, DE, FDX, UNP, AVGO, ABT, ISRG, IYC, NSC, USHY, ESGE, MDT, COST,

FTSM, LMBS, JPST, HYLS, SPAB, FLRN, FTCS, SHY, FVD, FDN, FBT, IGSB, PSXP, SPIB, QQQ, NVDA, KO, JNJ, JPIN, BTT, JPM, FTEC, BIV, SPTM, IVV, DGRO, MINT, OKE, USMV, IP, GD, XOM, SPDW, DIA, ABBV, SHW, CRM, PDBC, ITOT, SPEM, IUSG, NFLX, RIO, GSY, VOO, FDL, PRFZ, VBR, PG, BACPL.PFD, SPYD, WMT, SPSB, VWO, VB, VBK, VEA, VHT, BAC, IJR, IAGG, BBN, O, PFE, PEP, MRK, MUB, IJH, LMRK, TMUS, PPT, VZ, FITB, CAT, Reduced Positions: VNQ, DIS, SDY, BRK.B, T, MSFT, WFCPL.PFD, BA, SLYV, WPC, DVY, ACWI, CVS, SLY, VIG, QUAL, FLOT, AMZN, XHR, DVN, LMT, VYM, VUG, VTV, D, VCSH, TIP, SLYG, GOOGL, GOOG, TGT, MGK, MDYG, IWF, FXO, TSN, UTF, LLY, WFC, BNDX, CLNY,

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 412,510 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 294.23% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 224,903 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.11% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 58,759 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,406 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 228,175 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.01%

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 76,982 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 39,450 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,820 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,656 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $45.85 and $48.88, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $48.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,148 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 294.23%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.4%. The holding were 412,510 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 1478.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 77,192 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 224,903 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 270.30%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $47.88, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $47.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,989 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 59,093 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 53.43%. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,791 shares as of .

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17.