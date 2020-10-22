Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys ARK ETF TR, ARK ETF TR, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co

Investment company Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK ETF TR, ARK ETF TR, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, sells Facebook Inc, The Walt Disney Co, 3M Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKW, ARKK, CRWD, FSLY, ARKG, DOCU, TTD, SHOP, COST, QCOM, TSLA, SPLK, ABBV, WORK, PFF,

ARKW, ARKK, CRWD, FSLY, ARKG, DOCU, TTD, SHOP, COST, QCOM, TSLA, SPLK, ABBV, WORK, PFF, Added Positions: FNDX, NAC, BSCM, SCHG, PKW, CHY, QQQ, PYPL, NOBL, SCHB, CRM, NVDA, HD, MCD, PG, PEP, NOC, CAT, RTX, PFE, BSRR, V,

FNDX, NAC, BSCM, SCHG, PKW, CHY, QQQ, PYPL, NOBL, SCHB, CRM, NVDA, HD, MCD, PG, PEP, NOC, CAT, RTX, PFE, BSRR, V, Reduced Positions: XLC, XLK, T, XLI, XLY, AAPL, VZ, DUK, AMZN, BSJL, SO, CSCO, SPY, MRK, BOE, XLB, HON, VCV, SCHD, BRK.B, XLV, LMT, KO, BMY, KMB, IGR, MO,

XLC, XLK, T, XLI, XLY, AAPL, VZ, DUK, AMZN, BSJL, SO, CSCO, SPY, MRK, BOE, XLB, HON, VCV, SCHD, BRK.B, XLV, LMT, KO, BMY, KMB, IGR, MO, Sold Out: FB, DIS, MMM, INTC, XLF, DVY, D, NKE, IBM, XLP, XAR, JPM, FNDA, OHI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,592 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,883 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 592,467 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.48% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 73,767 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.59% PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 115,231 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 22,026 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 13,684 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,818 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 22,535 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $215.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 128.34%. The purchase prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 82,944 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 592,467 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 158,672 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $205.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,248 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $250.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 27.24%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $228.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 82.42%. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $61.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 11,070 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 25.59%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 73,767 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.61%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 110,198 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 64.57%. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 5,597 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 55.09%. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44. The stock is now traded at around $151.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 4,040 shares as of .

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 23.51%. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. still held 10,999 shares as of .