EII Capital Management, Inc. Buys W.P. Carey Inc, UMH Properties Inc, UDR Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Crown Castle International Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST

New York, NY, based Investment company EII Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys W.P. Carey Inc, UMH Properties Inc, UDR Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Kimco Realty Corp, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Crown Castle International Corp, PIMCO ETF TRUST, VEREIT Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EII Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, EII Capital Management, Inc. owns 156 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Prologis Inc (PLD) - 106,078 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 40,955 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 83,583 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Public Storage (PSA) - 19,535 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 22,227 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,201 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $27.81. The stock is now traded at around $27.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,466 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,956 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Safehold Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $63.29, with an estimated average price of $54.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $39.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,855 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $68.8. The stock is now traded at around $66.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,523 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in UMH Properties Inc by 1666.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in UDR Inc by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $32.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,171 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 122,825 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $26.04 and $30.5, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $46.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,686 shares as of .

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

EII Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $49.3 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.25.