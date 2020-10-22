  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

October 22, 2020 | About: JPST +0% TSCO -7.93% XOM +5.32% OTIS -0.91%

Edmonds, WA, based Investment company Harbour Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tractor Supply Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,454 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  2. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 170,834 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.39%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,750 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,591 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,269 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of .

Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 176.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 170,834 shares as of .

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOUR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC.

