Harbour Investment Management Llc Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tractor Supply Co, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

Edmonds, WA, based Investment company Harbour Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Tractor Supply Co, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Harbour Investment Management Llc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSCO,

TSCO, Added Positions: JPST, NSC, ABT, KMB, EWG, BRK.B, CL, JNJ, WAFD, KO, NVO, IBB, BLK, VFH, SYK, UNH, BNDX, PEP, BDX, SNA,

JPST, NSC, ABT, KMB, EWG, BRK.B, CL, JNJ, WAFD, KO, NVO, IBB, BLK, VFH, SYK, UNH, BNDX, PEP, BDX, SNA, Reduced Positions: MSFT, UPS, CVX, COP, DHR, TOT, TMO, BA, WBA,

MSFT, UPS, CVX, COP, DHR, TOT, TMO, BA, WBA, Sold Out: XOM, OTIS,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,454 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 170,834 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 176.39% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,750 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,591 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,269 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Harbour Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49. The stock is now traded at around $138.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,480 shares as of .

Harbour Investment Management Llc added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 176.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 170,834 shares as of .

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Harbour Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1.