Santa Monica Partners Lp Buys First Horizon National Corp, Sells IBERIABANK Corp

Investment company Santa Monica Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys First Horizon National Corp, sells IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santa Monica Partners Lp. As of 2020Q3, Santa Monica Partners Lp owns 21 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FHN,

FHN, Sold Out: IBKC,

Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 425,686 shares, 37.18% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 117,170 shares, 35.45% of the total portfolio. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) - 18,104 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 40,793 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 267,055 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.

Santa Monica Partners Lp initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 102,296 shares as of .

Santa Monica Partners Lp sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.