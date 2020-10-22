Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CMC Materials Inc, AudioCodes, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Ryder System Inc

Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Copeland Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CMC Materials Inc, AudioCodes, ABM Industries Inc, Shoe Carnival Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Ryder System Inc, US Physical Therapy Inc, Pool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copeland Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Copeland Capital Management, LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZDA, CTD, AUDC, ABM, SCVL, SSTK, MTRN, DHI, APH, CHRW, MCD, VRSK,

AZDA, CTD, AUDC, ABM, SCVL, SSTK, MTRN, DHI, APH, CHRW, MCD, VRSK, Added Positions: IIPR, UNF, BC, DG, AAP, MANT, CPK, MORN, PB, ACN, LMAT, AGM, EVR, CCOI, QTS, OZK, KW, MSI, CDW, BAH, BWXT, XLNX, AVGO, V, TXN, ADP, MSFT, INTU, OLED, FDS,

IIPR, UNF, BC, DG, AAP, MANT, CPK, MORN, PB, ACN, LMAT, AGM, EVR, CCOI, QTS, OZK, KW, MSI, CDW, BAH, BWXT, XLNX, AVGO, V, TXN, ADP, MSFT, INTU, OLED, FDS, Reduced Positions: POOL, CHE, CASY, CHD, CGNX, BR, AWK, COLD, CNS, ENSG, AQN, PSX, CVGW, EHC, NXST, EXPO, KWR, TTEK, AWR, AAPL, MSM, HOMB, NXRT, POWI, MNRO, LFUS, ARE, BMI, LKFN, LW, COG, WCN, STE, SXI, RMD, LSTR, JJSF, MKTX, LMNX, AMSF, MGPI, MMS, GL, JKHY, CABO, ZTS, AMT, LAZ, CMCSA, UGI, TSCO, COST, SNA, SIRI, DPZ, DGX, EQIX, NEE, NDSN, MKC, SHW, BLK, MSCI, TFC, ALL, FAST, HD,

POOL, CHE, CASY, CHD, CGNX, BR, AWK, COLD, CNS, ENSG, AQN, PSX, CVGW, EHC, NXST, EXPO, KWR, TTEK, AWR, AAPL, MSM, HOMB, NXRT, POWI, MNRO, LFUS, ARE, BMI, LKFN, LW, COG, WCN, STE, SXI, RMD, LSTR, JJSF, MKTX, LMNX, AMSF, MGPI, MMS, GL, JKHY, CABO, ZTS, AMT, LAZ, CMCSA, UGI, TSCO, COST, SNA, SIRI, DPZ, DGX, EQIX, NEE, NDSN, MKC, SHW, BLK, MSCI, TFC, ALL, FAST, HD, Sold Out: AAN, CCMP, R, USPH, NP, ROST, PSXP, XOM, PAYX,

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 908,173 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16% Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 477,736 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Aarons Holdings Co Inc (AZDA) - 742,182 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position Chemed Corp (CHE) - 84,109 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.92% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 560,647 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37 and $50, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 742,182 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $116 and $142, with an estimated average price of $125.94. The stock is now traded at around $128.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 239,090 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $44.76, with an estimated average price of $33.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 794,058 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 428,697 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.25 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $32.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 382,059 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Shutterstock Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $58.42, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $60.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 117,866 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc by 93.67%. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $127.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 206,952 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $169.31 and $200.48, with an estimated average price of $187.11. The stock is now traded at around $174.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,301 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $58.4 and $72.37, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 535,615 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 333.66%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,335 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 40.11%. The purchase prices were between $133.75 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $150.49. The stock is now traded at around $153.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 70,812 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $86.73, with an estimated average price of $82.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 202,101 shares as of .

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.75, with an estimated average price of $40.38.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $74.34 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $86.08.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Neenah Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $45.01.

Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77.