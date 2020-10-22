  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
insider
insider
Eagle Global Advisors Llc Buys Enbridge Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, SBA Communications Corp, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Cheniere Energy Inc

October 22, 2020 | About: ENB +1.44% ETRN +4.99% NEE +1.87% WMT -0.37% UNH +1.11% TRP +0.85% SBAC -3.89% NEP +0.99% HDB +0.44% BIV -0.14% SEDG +0.07% ITU +0%

Houston, TX, based Investment company Eagle Global Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, Equitrans Midstream Corp, SBA Communications Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Walmart Inc, sells Energy Transfer LP, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Hess Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Global Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Eagle Global Advisors Llc owns 201 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 594,420 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,900 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,015 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 146,511 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 2,306,879 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $298.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,483 shares as of .

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $63.55, with an estimated average price of $59. The stock is now traded at around $64.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 61,118 shares as of .

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 58,680 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,958 shares as of .

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $280.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 152,700 shares as of .

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 74.93%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46. The stock is now traded at around $29.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 764,107 shares as of .

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 248.60%. The purchase prices were between $8.33 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $8.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,068,489 shares as of .

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $246.26 and $295.7, with an estimated average price of $275.71. The stock is now traded at around $302.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 57,415 shares as of .

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 534.09%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $143.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 45,293 shares as of .

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 67.02%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $327.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 38,192 shares as of .

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 347,517 shares as of .

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Sold Out: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DXJ)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $44.78 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $47.98.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Sold Out: Eni SpA (E)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eni SpA. The sale prices were between $15.52 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $18.58.



