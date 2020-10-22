Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Phillips 66, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alphabet Inc

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Phillips 66, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells Valero Energy Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMBS, PSX, ADM, QUAL, XLE, VGSH, SPXU, XLP, XLV, XLC, GOVT, TFC, USO, CMD, NVDA, SSD, LUV, VMI, SIVB, WSO, WHR, OKE, OGE, MA, LOW, LEN, LEA, LANC, QQQ, GHC, FELE, CPRT, CTAS, BFAM, BAC,

LMBS, PSX, ADM, QUAL, XLE, VGSH, SPXU, XLP, XLV, XLC, GOVT, TFC, USO, CMD, NVDA, SSD, LUV, VMI, SIVB, WSO, WHR, OKE, OGE, MA, LOW, LEN, LEA, LANC, QQQ, GHC, FELE, CPRT, CTAS, BFAM, BAC, Added Positions: KO, USMV, SHV, PFE, XLU, RDS.A, VZ, D, SO, WBA, XEL, UL, LMT, NVS, T, XOM, PNW, GIS, ABBV, CAH, AMZN, CVX, DIS, CABO, LTC, INGR, DTN, PSA, SJM, VYM, NTAP, FB, IVV, ETN, HD, GILD, SNA, TEL, SON, CHKP, ICLR, JAZZ, TFX, UGI, LYB, UPS, UTHR, VOO, G, RE, WSFS, ACN, ACGL, XLNX, DOX, YORW, YUM, ZBRA, CLX, HAS, FNV, EME, EMN, DPZ, CMI, COST, CORE, HE, CHE, CSV, CDW, BBY, AXP, AKAM, A, GLD, IBM, DVY, JNJ, LH, LDOS, MGA, MCK, MED, MAA, MOH, NVR, NHI, NKE, NSC, PKX,

KO, USMV, SHV, PFE, XLU, RDS.A, VZ, D, SO, WBA, XEL, UL, LMT, NVS, T, XOM, PNW, GIS, ABBV, CAH, AMZN, CVX, DIS, CABO, LTC, INGR, DTN, PSA, SJM, VYM, NTAP, FB, IVV, ETN, HD, GILD, SNA, TEL, SON, CHKP, ICLR, JAZZ, TFX, UGI, LYB, UPS, UTHR, VOO, G, RE, WSFS, ACN, ACGL, XLNX, DOX, YORW, YUM, ZBRA, CLX, HAS, FNV, EME, EMN, DPZ, CMI, COST, CORE, HE, CHE, CSV, CDW, BBY, AXP, AKAM, A, GLD, IBM, DVY, JNJ, LH, LDOS, MGA, MCK, MED, MAA, MOH, NVR, NHI, NKE, NSC, PKX, Reduced Positions: NVO, GOOGL, REGN, VIG, ABT, QCOM, V, MSFT, UNH, WMT, KR, VAR, SCHX, PG, ICE, BDX, AAPL, TSCO, DLR, VIAC, PEP, SCHG, LAD, AZPN, SWKS, XLB, SCHO, VUG, SCHM, SCHV, SNY, SPY, GPC, ORCL, SHY, MCD, VTI, DGRW, SCHD, EFA, IEF, HRL, BRK.B, GOOG,

NVO, GOOGL, REGN, VIG, ABT, QCOM, V, MSFT, UNH, WMT, KR, VAR, SCHX, PG, ICE, BDX, AAPL, TSCO, DLR, VIAC, PEP, SCHG, LAD, AZPN, SWKS, XLB, SCHO, VUG, SCHM, SCHV, SNY, SPY, GPC, ORCL, SHY, MCD, VTI, DGRW, SCHD, EFA, IEF, HRL, BRK.B, GOOG, Sold Out: VLO, SH, BA, DHR, EWBC, FE, JPM, SAFT, WAFD, WTM, INT,

For the details of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gw+henssler+%26+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,273,080 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 278,240 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,309 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 266,199 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 198,207 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 357,414 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,845 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 274,974 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,006 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,277 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 294.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 263,576 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18. The stock is now traded at around $2007.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 454 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.4 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,128 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of .

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $35.36.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.