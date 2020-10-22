  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Phillips 66, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Sells Valero Energy Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alphabet Inc

October 22, 2020 | About: KO +1.41% CABO +5.57% LTC +1.74% NTAP +0.03% LMBS +0.04% PSX +2.71% ADM +1.77% QUAL +0.68% XLE +4.19% VGSH -0.02% VLO +1.78% SH -0.58%

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Phillips 66, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, sells Valero Energy Corp, Novo Nordisk A/S, Alphabet Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 1,273,080 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 278,240 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 328,309 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
  4. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 266,199 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 198,207 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 357,414 shares as of .

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 346,845 shares as of .

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $51.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 274,974 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $106.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,269 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,006 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,277 shares as of .

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 294.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 263,576 shares as of .

Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 32.75%. The purchase prices were between $1699.07 and $1928, with an estimated average price of $1812.18. The stock is now traded at around $2007.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 454 shares as of .

Added: LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in LTC Properties Inc by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.4 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,128 shares as of .

Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of .

Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $43.32 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SH)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76.

Sold Out: East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.85 and $38.94, with an estimated average price of $35.36.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Sold Out: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $757 and $955.48, with an estimated average price of $865.44.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.



