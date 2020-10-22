Icm Asset Management Inc Buys CVS Health Corp, Amyris Inc, Golar LNG, Sells Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Chart Industries Inc

Investment company Icm Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Amyris Inc, Golar LNG, Colony Capital Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Chart Industries Inc, Allegheny Technologies Inc, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icm Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Icm Asset Management Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $18 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CVS, AMRS, CLNY, BAC, C,

CVS, AMRS, CLNY, BAC, C, Added Positions: GLNG, WPM, PRTK, NCR, NDRA,

GLNG, WPM, PRTK, NCR, NDRA, Reduced Positions: HPQ, GBX, GMRE,

HPQ, GBX, GMRE, Sold Out: APTS, DKS, GTLS, ATI, CIO, BBCP,

Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 35,502 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) - 45,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 67,361 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. PROSHARES TRUST (SDS) - 78,670 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) - 241,779 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio.

Icm Asset Management Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $59.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.33 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $2.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 140,800 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 120,100 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 92.97%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 134,293 shares as of .

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $5.08 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.81.

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65.

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74.

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.28 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $9.22.

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $7.07 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Icm Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.69.