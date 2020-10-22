Jacobsen Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Steris PLC, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66

Investment company Jacobsen Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Steris PLC, Match Group Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, CVS Health Corp, Phillips 66, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobsen Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Jacobsen Capital Management owns 57 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STE, MTCH, CTXS, RTX,

STE, MTCH, CTXS, RTX, Added Positions: VGSH, SCHE, MKL, TTWO, ULTA, SCZ, SCHO, VER, VCIT,

VGSH, SCHE, MKL, TTWO, ULTA, SCZ, SCHO, VER, VCIT, Reduced Positions: VUG, VTV, FPE, AAPL, TMO, KAR, VBK, CVX, BKNG, SCHG, GUNR, AOR, FB, GOOGL, HD, ZBRA, SCHF, PFF, AOA, V, ADBE, PKI, APH, DLTR, FISV, SPGI, SHW, TJX, DIS, MA, ZTS, BR, SCHA, IAA, SCHX, BDX, FBHS, SCHV,

VUG, VTV, FPE, AAPL, TMO, KAR, VBK, CVX, BKNG, SCHG, GUNR, AOR, FB, GOOGL, HD, ZBRA, SCHF, PFF, AOA, V, ADBE, PKI, APH, DLTR, FISV, SPGI, SHW, TJX, DIS, MA, ZTS, BR, SCHA, IAA, SCHX, BDX, FBHS, SCHV, Sold Out: CVS, PSX, JPM,

For the details of Jacobsen Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobsen+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 200,980 shares, 14.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 481,909 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 75,386 shares, 12.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 191,264 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.41% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE) - 238,727 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.58%

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $150.16 and $176.19, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $188.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 7,696 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $117.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 9,512 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,412 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 9,839 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 191,264 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 81.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 238,727 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Markel Corp by 203.45%. The purchase prices were between $892.91 and $1111.62, with an estimated average price of $1014.9. The stock is now traded at around $1022.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,056 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 81.75%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $163.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,152 shares as of .

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.