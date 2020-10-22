  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys ISHARES INC

October 22, 2020 | About: IEMG +0.05%

King Of Prussia, PA, based Investment company Nationwide Fund Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nationwide Fund Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Nationwide Fund Advisors owns 3 stocks with a total value of $755 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nationwide Fund Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nationwide+fund+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nationwide Fund Advisors
  1. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 11,374,487 shares, 79.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.18%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 885,165 shares, 19.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.96%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 186,220 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio.
Added: ISHARES INC (IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 53.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.6%. The holding were 11,374,487 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Nationwide Fund Advisors. Also check out:

