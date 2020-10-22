OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Sells Clorox Co, HP Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Investment company OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, ISHARES TRUST, The Home Depot Inc, sells Clorox Co, HP Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OmniStar Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMTM, ESGU, GOVT, T, ABC, LRCX, CAT, HOLX, DKS, GD, FDX, MS, GIS, EBS, NOC, PTC, TSLA, ETSY, SWBI, CLS,

IMTM, ESGU, GOVT, T, ABC, LRCX, CAT, HOLX, DKS, GD, FDX, MS, GIS, EBS, NOC, PTC, TSLA, ETSY, SWBI, CLS, Added Positions: PM, HD, K, IBM, IXN, AVGO, MSFT, BTI, QCOM, GILD, UN, IYG, SHY, IHI, EBAY, STX, IVV, NTAP, CAH, IEI, SHV, ICF, FLOT, LMT, HRB, IAU, INTC, MMM, KO, ACN, GRMN, EW, DEO, LQD, IDV, YUM, PPL, GSK, EFG, CDW, ABBV, TROW, DVYE, SHOP, AMAT, VLUE, ESGE, IEFA, IJR, BMY, ORLY, SHYG,

PM, HD, K, IBM, IXN, AVGO, MSFT, BTI, QCOM, GILD, UN, IYG, SHY, IHI, EBAY, STX, IVV, NTAP, CAH, IEI, SHV, ICF, FLOT, LMT, HRB, IAU, INTC, MMM, KO, ACN, GRMN, EW, DEO, LQD, IDV, YUM, PPL, GSK, EFG, CDW, ABBV, TROW, DVYE, SHOP, AMAT, VLUE, ESGE, IEFA, IJR, BMY, ORLY, SHYG, Reduced Positions: CLX, HPQ, LOW, VZ, UPS, AMD, LUMN, ADP, NVDA, PFE, AMGN, ITW, LYB, JNJ, MCD, JD, OTEX, MSI, CSCO, TSCO, ROK, AAPL, LLY, KMB, SYY, TXN, GLD, FAST, MO, PAYX, MRK, FB, OMC, NVS, IGSB, USMV, USIG,

CLX, HPQ, LOW, VZ, UPS, AMD, LUMN, ADP, NVDA, PFE, AMGN, ITW, LYB, JNJ, MCD, JD, OTEX, MSI, CSCO, TSCO, ROK, AAPL, LLY, KMB, SYY, TXN, GLD, FAST, MO, PAYX, MRK, FB, OMC, NVS, IGSB, USMV, USIG, Sold Out: WBA, HCA, NTES, BAH, CDNS, CL, EVTC, FTNT, EXPI,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 14,884 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25% ISHARES TRUST (IXN) - 16,834 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.31% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 49,104 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 13,869 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 24,341 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 55,689 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 18,232 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 45,059 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,105 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $360.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,715 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 261.23%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08. The stock is now traded at around $74.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,282 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 51.62%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $282.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,011 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 94.34%. The purchase prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 24,572 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 123.60%. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $115.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 10,943 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $373.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 8,038 shares as of .

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11.

OmniStar Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.