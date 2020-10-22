Falcon Point Capital, Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Fiverr International, Sells Limelight Networks Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vonage Holdings Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Falcon Point Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Fiverr International, Alibaba Group Holding, Dycom Industries Inc, sells Limelight Networks Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vonage Holdings Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, LHC Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Point Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Falcon Point Capital, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HZNP, RAMP, FVRR, BABA, DY, AEM, TSM, DHI, LVGO, NFLX, DKNG, LINC, HL, NOK,
- Reduced Positions: LLNW, VG, FIVN, AGI, AMZN, UTI, WIFI, NVDA, MSFT, GLD, ASPU, RNG, MA,
- Sold Out: FTAI, MPW, BOX, LHCG, IIVI, NEO, PFPT, SWCH, NYCBPU.PFD, ICFI, BCO, PRFT, JACK, LGND, RCM, CSII, WS11, FEYE, QDEL, UPWK, VCYT, APOPA.PFD, GOLD, MTZ, ASGN, CYRX, MMS, WPM, VIAV, SPNE, VCEL, HOMB, EVRI, BV, CERS, PFNX, CDE,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with HZNP. Click here to check it out.
- HZNP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of HZNP
- Peter Lynch Chart of HZNP
For the details of FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+point+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC
- RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 1,983 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%
- CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 565 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 826 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.51%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,958 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.92%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 4,166 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of .New Purchase: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of .New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $159.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 936 shares as of .New Purchase: Dycom Industries Inc (DY)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of .New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of .Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.5.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49.Sold Out: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $33.26 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $37.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying