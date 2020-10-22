Falcon Point Capital, Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Fiverr International, Sells Limelight Networks Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vonage Holdings Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Falcon Point Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, LiveRamp Holdings Inc, Fiverr International, Alibaba Group Holding, Dycom Industries Inc, sells Limelight Networks Inc, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Vonage Holdings Corp, Medical Properties Trust Inc, LHC Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Point Capital, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Falcon Point Capital, Llc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HZNP, RAMP, FVRR, BABA, DY, AEM, TSM, DHI, LVGO, NFLX, DKNG, LINC, HL, NOK,

HZNP, RAMP, FVRR, BABA, DY, AEM, TSM, DHI, LVGO, NFLX, DKNG, LINC, HL, NOK, Reduced Positions: LLNW, VG, FIVN, AGI, AMZN, UTI, WIFI, NVDA, MSFT, GLD, ASPU, RNG, MA,

LLNW, VG, FIVN, AGI, AMZN, UTI, WIFI, NVDA, MSFT, GLD, ASPU, RNG, MA, Sold Out: FTAI, MPW, BOX, LHCG, IIVI, NEO, PFPT, SWCH, NYCBPU.PFD, ICFI, BCO, PRFT, JACK, LGND, RCM, CSII, WS11, FEYE, QDEL, UPWK, VCYT, APOPA.PFD, GOLD, MTZ, ASGN, CYRX, MMS, WPM, VIAV, SPNE, VCEL, HOMB, EVRI, BV, CERS, PFNX, CDE,

For the details of FALCON POINT CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+point+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 1,983 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 565 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 826 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.51% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 2,958 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.92% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 4,166 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. New Position

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.69 and $58.82, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $65.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $142.66, with an estimated average price of $106.8. The stock is now traded at around $159.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 2,014 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 936 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $65.05, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $79.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 3,149 shares as of .

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $12.71 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.5.

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1.

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $16.92 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $18.49.

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in II-VI Inc. The sale prices were between $36.49 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $43.99.

Falcon Point Capital, Llc sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $33.26 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $37.11.