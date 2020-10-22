World Asset Management Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, Sunrun Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company World Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Sunrun Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Etsy Inc, Legg Mason Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, World Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, World Asset Management Inc owns 795 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 495,775 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 192,676 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,727 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 57,949 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 81,115 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,775 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $62.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,922 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,677 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $58.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,268 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $202.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 34.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,919 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,728 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in First Horizon National Corp by 75.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,075 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $21.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,890 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc by 90.40%. The purchase prices were between $1.11 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46,806 shares as of .

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

World Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $127.12 and $172.34, with an estimated average price of $151.84.