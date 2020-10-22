Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Booking Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC

Henderson, KY, based Investment company Ohio Valley Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys JANUS DETROIT STR, Booking Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Honeywell International Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Alphabet Inc, BP PLC, Boeing Co, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio Valley Financial Group. As of 2020Q3, Ohio Valley Financial Group owns 180 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,748 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,773 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Visa Inc (V) - 22,107 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 28,001 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,170 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,180 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $1783.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 350 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 950 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $127.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 510 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 695 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 954.74%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $429.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.74%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $236.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,525 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Deere & Co by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $236.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 147.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,275 shares as of .

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $52.27, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65.