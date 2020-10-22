Bremer Bank National Association Buys Truist Financial Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Deere, Sells NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co, E*TRADE Financial Corp

Investment company Bremer Bank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Deere, Honeywell International Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, The Walt Disney Co, E*TRADE Financial Corp, The Estee Lauder Inc, Masco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2020Q3, Bremer Bank National Association owns 194 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 99,281 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 336,802 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 163,010 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,643 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,411 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $237.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $124.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,192 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,527 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,602 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,275 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $155.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,657 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 371.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 58,700 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Deere & Co by 34.28%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $236.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,454 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,130 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $118.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,973 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 133.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $31.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,573 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $211.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of .

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66.