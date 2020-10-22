Suncoast Equity Management Buys Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Hershey Co, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Suncoast Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Hershey Co, PepsiCo Inc, sells Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Coca-Cola Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2020Q3, Suncoast Equity Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRK, ABC,

MRK, ABC, Added Positions: LLY, HSY, PEP, UNH, SHW, JNJ, ABBV,

LLY, HSY, PEP, UNH, SHW, JNJ, ABBV, Reduced Positions: HON, NKE, MSFT, ACN, V, FB, PYPL, ADBE, HD, SYK, MA, AAPL, GOOG, INTU, VMW, BRK.B, AMZN, ABT, GOOGL, TSCO, PFE,

HON, NKE, MSFT, ACN, V, FB, PYPL, ADBE, HD, SYK, MA, AAPL, GOOG, INTU, VMW, BRK.B, AMZN, ABT, GOOGL, TSCO, PFE, Sold Out: ADP, KO, SHY, SPSB,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,807 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 193,998 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 79,316 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,520 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 179,688 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 156,310 shares as of .

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of .

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of .

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,677 shares as of .

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.