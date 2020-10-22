  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Suncoast Equity Management Buys Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Hershey Co, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc

October 22, 2020 | About: HSY +0.03% PEP +0.06% MRK +1.58% ABC +1.01% ADP +1.59% KO +1.41% SHY -0.01% SPSB -0.08%

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Suncoast Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, The Hershey Co, PepsiCo Inc, sells Honeywell International Inc, Nike Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Coca-Cola Co, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2020Q3, Suncoast Equity Management owns 36 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Suncoast Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suncoast+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Suncoast Equity Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,807 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 193,998 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 79,316 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,520 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 179,688 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 156,310 shares as of .

New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.08 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $99.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,780 shares as of .

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $145.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $139.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,677 shares as of .

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Suncoast Equity Management. Also check out:

1. Suncoast Equity Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Suncoast Equity Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Suncoast Equity Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Suncoast Equity Management keeps buying

