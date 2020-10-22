Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Shopify Inc, Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF

Investment company Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MBS ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Shopify Inc, Invesco S P 500 Top 50 ETF, Enbridge Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc . As of 2020Q3, Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LOW, IGSB, HYG, MBB, EMB, TLT,

LOW, IGSB, HYG, MBB, EMB, TLT, Added Positions: JNJ, INTC, PG, ALL, GLD, BMY, BRK.B, MPC, ZTS, AMT, BAC, HON, VIG,

JNJ, INTC, PG, ALL, GLD, BMY, BRK.B, MPC, ZTS, AMT, BAC, HON, VIG, Reduced Positions: PFF, SPY, XLG, IBM, MGC, IWD, MSFT, AMZN, VV, SO, FB, LQD, TFC, MA, DUK, IWM, IJH, V, XOM, RSP, VOE,

PFF, SPY, XLG, IBM, MGC, IWD, MSFT, AMZN, VV, SO, FB, LQD, TFC, MA, DUK, IWM, IJH, V, XOM, RSP, VOE, Sold Out: SHOP, ENB, VCSH, VO, ITOT, PGF,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 165,508 shares, 43.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 52,811 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,671 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 165,488 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,198 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.52%

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $171.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,352 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 144 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47. The stock is now traded at around $84.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 39 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of .

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32.

Woodard & Co Asset Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57.