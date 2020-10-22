Signature Wealth Management Group Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Snap-on Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Signature Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Snap-on Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, ARK ETF TR, AT&T Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Broadcom Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q3, Signature Wealth Management Group owns 61 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WEC, SNA, MDT, TJX, NVDA, FMB,

WEC, SNA, MDT, TJX, NVDA, FMB, Added Positions: TXN, ARKK, T, JNJ, MRK, FLO, ADP, RF, CVX, NTR, GIS, O, IBM, PAYX, HII, PFE, MMM, CSCO, TSLA, SBUX, KMB, CVS, GSK, KO, C, AMGN, AXP, VLO, SWKS, UNH, CMCSA,

TXN, ARKK, T, JNJ, MRK, FLO, ADP, RF, CVX, NTR, GIS, O, IBM, PAYX, HII, PFE, MMM, CSCO, TSLA, SBUX, KMB, CVS, GSK, KO, C, AMGN, AXP, VLO, SWKS, UNH, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: QCOM, ETN, UPS, AAPL, MSFT, TSCO, TIP, BAB, SHM,

QCOM, ETN, UPS, AAPL, MSFT, TSCO, TIP, BAB, SHM, Sold Out: AVGO, MPC, HRL, SDY,

For the details of Signature Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/signature+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Southern Co (SO) - 102,219 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 42,024 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 71,675 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 23,667 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.03% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 42,292 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $101.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 28,732 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.89 and $155.16, with an estimated average price of $145.17. The stock is now traded at around $167.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 13,099 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $111.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,643 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 11,390 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $534.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 860 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,947 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 75.29%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 19,319 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 77.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $98.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 22,516 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 28.94%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 108,682 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $148.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,548 shares as of .

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $47.01 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $50.15.

Signature Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3.