WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, American Express Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PepsiCo Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc

October 22, 2020 | About: AAXJ -0.01% XLI +0.8% SPSB -0.08% VCIT -0.06% IEI -0.12% STIP +0.03% AXP +3.23% SBUX +1.03% XLU +1.37%

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, American Express Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestEnd Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westend+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WestEnd Advisors, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 2,532,232 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52%
  2. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 909,613 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75%
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 907,109 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
  4. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 1,074,687 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.69%
  5. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 3,355,869 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%
New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 348,628 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 218.98%. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $80.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 718,379 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,074,687 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,810,445 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 589,481 shares as of .

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 212,023 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 271,997 shares as of .

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of WestEnd Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WestEnd Advisors, LLC keeps buying

