WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, American Express Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PepsiCo Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, American Express Co, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PepsiCo Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Apple Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP,

AXP, Added Positions: AAXJ, XLI, VEU, SPSB, VCIT, XLF, XLV, IEI, STIP, LQD, VPL, CVX, IWM, XLE, JPM, BAC, XLC, JNJ, MDT, PFF, PDBC, JNK, IEMG, IEFA, IEF, IDV,

AAXJ, XLI, VEU, SPSB, VCIT, XLF, XLV, IEI, STIP, LQD, VPL, CVX, IWM, XLE, JPM, BAC, XLC, JNJ, MDT, PFF, PDBC, JNK, IEMG, IEFA, IEF, IDV, Reduced Positions: PEP, XLP, AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, XLK, PG, FB, MSFT, CAT, SPY, MA, UNP, HD, UNH, GLDM, IVV, AOR, ACWI,

PEP, XLP, AAPL, PYPL, AMZN, XLK, PG, FB, MSFT, CAT, SPY, MA, UNP, HD, UNH, GLDM, IVV, AOR, ACWI, Sold Out: SBUX, XLU,

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 2,532,232 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 909,613 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV) - 907,109 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 1,074,687 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.69% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF) - 3,355,869 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.48%

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $104.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 348,628 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 218.98%. The purchase prices were between $69.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $76.16. The stock is now traded at around $80.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 718,379 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 57.69%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $80.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,074,687 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,810,445 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 589,481 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 212,023 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 271,997 shares as of .

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.