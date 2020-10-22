Forsta Ap-fonden Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Forsta Ap-fonden (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forsta Ap-fonden. As of 2020Q3, Forsta Ap-fonden owns 328 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,858,500 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,000 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.08% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 50,600 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 50,100 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.14% Visa Inc (V) - 274,986 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.90%

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $121.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,900 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $195.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $91.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,900 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden initiated holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 36,200 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $115.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 2,858,500 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3170.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.75%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1614.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,600 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Visa Inc by 29.90%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $198.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 274,986 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1607.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,100 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 32.76%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $211.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 224,500 shares as of .

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Forsta Ap-fonden sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.