Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Centene Corp

Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Twitter Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Centene Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,875,497 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 500,529 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,277,107 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.56% Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,116,156 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.73% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 231,746 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.97%

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,191,162 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $250.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,084 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $732.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,370 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of .

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.