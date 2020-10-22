  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Centene Corp

October 22, 2020 | About: WFC +2.49% CRM -1.59% ISRG +0.5% TWTR -0.09% SPLG +0.72% TSM +0.72% PTON -2.09% ELR +0% COP +4.13%

Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Salesforce.com Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Twitter Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Apple Inc, Centene Corp, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,875,497 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.92%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 500,529 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.19%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,277,107 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.56%
  4. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 5,116,156 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.73%
  5. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 231,746 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.97%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,191,162 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $250.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 50,084 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $732.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of .

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,370 shares as of .

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,554 shares as of .

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantage Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)