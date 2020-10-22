Summit Financial, LLC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Summit Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, ISHARES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Financial, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $600 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HYLB, EMB,

HYLB, EMB, Added Positions: SCHG, SCHV, BND, IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, IXUS, MUB, VBK, AGG, TIP, VCIT, BIV, IUSV, VB,

SCHG, SCHV, BND, IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, IXUS, MUB, VBK, AGG, TIP, VCIT, BIV, IUSV, VB, Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHX, VEA, GNR, SCHA, VWO,

VTI, SCHX, VEA, GNR, SCHA, VWO, Sold Out: VO, JNK, ET,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 1,838,643 shares, 52.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 2,773,272 shares, 23.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 178,744 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 277,381 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 214,089 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,903 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 104.61%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $118.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,717 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 70.29%. The purchase prices were between $49.44 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $52.46. The stock is now traded at around $53.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 35,847 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $61.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,544 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.54%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,834 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 33.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,707 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 25.78%. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,986 shares as of .

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.