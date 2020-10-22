Gibson Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Sells The ExOne Co, ISHARES TRUST, Chevron Corp

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Gibson Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells The ExOne Co, ISHARES TRUST, Chevron Corp, F N B Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibson Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gibson Capital, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 963,163 shares, 54.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 911,360 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 132,094 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 91,736 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio.

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,778 shares as of .

Gibson Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,060 shares as of .

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.34.