Gibson Capital, LLC Buys ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, Sells The ExOne Co, ISHARES TRUST, Chevron Corp

October 22, 2020 | About: IAU -1.11% SLV -1.31% IJH +1.67% CVX +3.56% FNB +5.05%

Wexford, PA, based Investment company Gibson Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, sells The ExOne Co, ISHARES TRUST, Chevron Corp, F N B Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gibson Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gibson Capital, LLC owns 32 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gibson Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gibson+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gibson Capital, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 963,163 shares, 54.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 911,360 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 132,094 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 91,736 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)

Gibson Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,778 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Gibson Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,060 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Sold Out: F N B Corp (FNB)

Gibson Capital, LLC sold out a holding in F N B Corp. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gibson Capital, LLC. Also check out:

