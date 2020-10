Bernard Horn Comments on L Brands

The stock price of L Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:LB ) nearly doubled during the quarter, as its Bath & Body Works division delivered stellar returns. Online sales of home fragrances, shampoos, soaps and hand sanitizers ramped up considerably. Investors also reacted favorably to management's ongoing efforts to separate the Victoria's Secret brand, while committing to cost cutting measures.

Sydnee Gatewood

I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg