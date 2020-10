Bernard Horn Comments on Catcher Technology

In contrast, Catcher Technology Co. Ltd. ( TPE:2474 ) declined after selling two of its Chinese plants used to manufacture Apple iPhone cases. While this business approximated 40% of revenue, it was only 10% of profit as a high-volume, low-margin production. Catcher kept the more profitable Apple MacBook business inhouse. With the $1.4 billion plant sale to China's Lens Technology, Catcher now has more than $4.4 billion net cash. Investors are in a holding pattern, awaiting Catcher's next strategic moves to deploy the cash.