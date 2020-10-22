Markel hires Adriana Belli as Managing Director, Property, Marine and Select Risk Claims Division

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Adriana Belli has joined the company as Managing Director, Property, Marine and Select Risk (PMSR) Claims Division. In this role, she will oversee all aspects of the PMSR Claims Division, managing a team of more than 80 claims professionals throughout the United States.

"We're excited to welcome Adriana to Markel. She has a successful track record of building and transforming organizations, implementing change and leveraging people, data and technology to streamline operations, reduce operating costs, and improve profitability across various businesses," said Nick Conca, Markel's Chief Claims Officer. "Throughout her career, she has led and shaped cross-functional teams across different geographies, and has proven her ability to recruit and develop diverse talent with unique skill sets across multiple disciplines."

Belli has more than 20 years of management experience in domestic and international insurance and reinsurance claims and operations. Prior to joining Markel, she served as Global Head of AIG's Property & Specialty Operations and also held a key leadership role within the organization's Global Claims Performance team. Prior to joining AIG, Belli held senior reinsurance claims positions at XL Catlin and Everest Re. At both companies, Belli was responsible for building and establishing their regional claims departments for Latin America and the Caribbean. Belli has also worked as the Chief Claims Officer for Seguros America with oversight for all lines of business.

Belli reports to Conca and is based out of Miami.

About Markel

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-hires-adriana-belli-as-managing-director-property-marine-and-select-risk-claims-division-301158393.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation