Inspired Launches Virtual Basketball In Greece

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced the launch of its Virtual Basketball game in Greece, which is now available across the entire OPAP retail estate of approximately 3,700 venues. V-Play Basketball, which includes Euro League and Greek League Basketball, joins V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Matchday as the third channel of Virtual Sports within OPAP betting shops.

"We are excited to add another channel within OPAP's betting shops in Greece," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "Our Virtual Basketball first launched in 2019 and we have seen incredible results with both immediate adoption and incremental revenue upon launch. It has been one of our highest-performing products in terms of amount wagered and we expect similar success with OPAP, which has been a great partner and done a terrific job launching new Virtuals into the marketplace."

"Basketball is very popular in Greece, and we knew it would be an ideal addition to our Virtual Sports offerings," said Jan Karas, Acting CEO of OPAP. "Inspired has gone above and beyond by customizing this product specifically for our customers, introducing the only Virtual Greek Basketball League. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we are pleased to bring them this exclusive offering."

The season never ends online with Inspired Virtual Sports, supporting online and mobile betting 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please see the Inspired website for trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

