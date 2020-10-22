  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Frontera Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

October 22, 2020 | About: TSX:FEC +5.36%

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its third quarter results will be released after market on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 followed by a conference call for investors and analysts on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (MST) and 10:00 a.m. (EST/GMT-5). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, Alejandro Piñeros, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

Analyst and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number


(Toll Free North America):

1-888-664-6392

Participant Number


(Toll Free Colombia):

01-800-518-4036

Participant Number


(International):

1-416-764-8659

Conference ID:

19881048

Webcast Audio:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1383964&tp_key=732c45bd20

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (EST/GMT-5) Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Encore Toll free Dial-in Number:

1-888-390-0541

International Dial-in Number:

1-416-764-8677

Encore ID:

881048

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontera-provides-notice-of-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301158285.html

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation


