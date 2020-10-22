  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Media Advisory - Resolute to Host Management Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

October 22, 2020 | About: NYSE:RFP -2.13% TSX:RFP -3.52%

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) expects to announce its third quarter financial results on November 5, 2020, at 7:00 a.m. (ET), and to hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The public is invited to join the call at 833 979-2727 at least fifteen minutes before its scheduled start time. A simultaneous webcast will also be available using the link provided under "Presentations and Webcasts" in the "Investors" section of www.resolutefp.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory---resolute-to-host-management-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2020-results-301158283.html

SOURCE Resolute Forest Products Inc.


