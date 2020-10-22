Vectrus to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:VEC) will report its financial results for the Third quarter ended October 2, 2020 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after market close. Senior management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day.

U.S.-based participants may dial in to the conference call at 877-407-0792, while international participants may dial 201-689-8263. A live webcast of the conference call as well as an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Vectrus Investor Relations website at http://investors.vectrus.com .

A replay of the conference call will be posted on the Vectrus website shortly after completion of the call and will be available for one year. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 24, 2020, at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) with passcode 13712134.

About Vectrus:

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

