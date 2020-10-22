Modine to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 6, 2020

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

During the call, Modine Interim Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after November 6, 2020 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on November 11, 2020 by dialing 800-585-8367 (international replay 416-621-4642) and entering the Conference ID# 1885638. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after November 11, 2020.

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: Commercial and Industrial Solutions; Building HVAC; Heavy Duty Equipment; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Investors: Kathleen Powers (262) 636-1687 [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-november-6-2020-301158452.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company