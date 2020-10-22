PR Newswire
CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020
CLAYTON, Mo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Olin Corporation's (NYSE: OLN) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 on each share of Olin common stock. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2020. This marks the company's 376th consecutive quarterly dividend.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NYSE:OLN. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.
Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.
2020-17
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-declares-376th-consecutive-quarterly-dividend-301158477.html
SOURCE Olin Corporation